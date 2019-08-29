Two men sought in burglary of trailer in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were caught on surveillance camera burglarizing a trailer Aug. 21 in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

The incident occurred in the 4500 block of Shepard Street, south of White Lane and west of Stine Road.

Police described one man as Hispanic, in his 30s, slim build, mustache and beard, tattoos on his arms and wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt, long tan shorts, white socks and white shoes.

The other man was described as Hispanic, in his 20s, medium build, clean shaven, dark hair and wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a long necklace.

They were in an early 2000s burgundy Ford Explorer with three aftermarket wheels, one possible stock wheel and a dent in the left rear passenger door, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jordan at 326-3872.