Breaking News
KGET is back: Parent company Nexstar and AT&T agree to deal returning 17 News to subscribers

Two men sought in burglary of trailer in southwest Bakersfield

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were caught on surveillance camera burglarizing a trailer Aug. 21 in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

The incident occurred in the 4500 block of Shepard Street, south of White Lane and west of Stine Road.

Police described one man as Hispanic, in his 30s, slim build, mustache and beard, tattoos on his arms and wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt, long tan shorts, white socks and white shoes.

The other man was described as Hispanic, in his 20s, medium build, clean shaven, dark hair and wearing a black T-shirt, dark pants, black shoes and a long necklace.

They were in an early 2000s burgundy Ford Explorer with three aftermarket wheels, one possible stock wheel and a dent in the left rear passenger door, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Jordan at 326-3872.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News