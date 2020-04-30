Two men shoplifted more than $1,000 in clothing, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have released surveillance images of two men who they say shoplifted more than $1,000 in clothing.

The men stole the clothes on Jan. 19 from the T.J. Maxx store at 3412 Ming Ave., police said.

Police described both men as Hispanic, one between 25 to 30 years old, black hair, goatee, heavy build, tattoo on the left side of his neck and who wore a black Raiders hat and a black jacket over a hooded sweatshirt.

The other man is described as 20 to 30 years old, dark-colored goatee, medium build, and who was wearing a black New York Giants beanie, gray zip-up sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Anyone who can identify them is asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.