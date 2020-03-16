Two men plead not guilty to murder in shooting on Whitegate Avenue

Darius Poole listens as he’s arraigned on murder and robbery charges. Attorney Joe Whittington is at left.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused in a deadly shooting last week pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and robbery charges.

Darius Poole, 19, and Ameion Oliver, 18, are charged in the death of Joshua Rocha, 21, of Los Angeles. They’re next due in court March 25.

Ameion Oliver stands next to Assistant Public Defender Peter Kang as he’s arraigned on charges of murder and robbery.

Police were called at about 8:11 p.m. on March 12 to a report of a shooting in the 4100 block of Whitegate Avenue. Officers found a shooting victim later identified as Rocha. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The gun believed used in the killing was recovered Sunday after a 10-year-old boy found the weapon in his backyard, police said. The boy fired the gun, not believing it was real. Neither the child nor anyone else was injured, and police retrieved the gun.