BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.

Fabian Villarreal, 41, and Manuel Zamora, 36, were each ordered held without bail. They’re due back in court June 21.

Manuel Zamora

The two are accused of killing Edward Medina, whose body was found April 12 in an orchard in the 6000 block of Di Giorgio Road.