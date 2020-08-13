Two men plead no contest to felony battery charges, third faces trial in 2018 homicide: court records

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Court records show two men have pleaded no contest to felony battery charges while a third man remains facing a murder trial in connection with a 2018 homicide near Mill Creek Park.

Nathaniel Mayfield and Steven Buckner entered the no contest pleas and charges of first-degree murder were dismissed, according to the Kern County Superior Court website Wednesday evening. It listed Timon Everidge, the third defendant, as still facing a murder charge, and scheduled to go to trial Aug. 24.

The three were arrested in a July 2018 attack that killed 34-year-old Sergio Mendoza. Investigators said the assault appeared to be unprovoked and that all three men beat Mendoza, with Everidge stabbing him, according to court documents.

Buckner told police Mendoza was unarmed and chosen at random for the beating. Mayfield said he was drunk and angry during the attack, and Everidge told investigators there was no explanation for his actions, according to the documents.

Buckner and Mayfield are scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 10.