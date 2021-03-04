Two men get life sentences for shooting casino security guard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been sentenced to life terms in prison for a robbery at an internet casino where a security guard was shot.

Frankie Ramos, 32, and David Moore, 24, were convicted last year of attempted murder, robbery and other charges. Two other men involved in the robbery pleaded separately to other charges.

Ramos and Moore each received two terms of 25 years to life, with Ramos receiving an additional 29 years and four months and Moore an additional 25 years and four months.

Related Content Jury convicts 2 of 4 defendants in 2018 shooting, robbery at internet café

The robbers on Jan. 14, 2018, parked around the corner from an unlicensed casino on Baker Street. They entered the casino and disarmed the security guard, firing a warning shot just over his head.

The men took cash from gambling machines and a cashier box then fled. The security guard gave chase and fired his taser at them.

The robbers turned around and opened fire, striking the security guard twice. He survived.

Anesia Ribeiro, another man prosecutors say was involved in the robbery, was acquitted of attempted murder but jurors failed to agree on verdicts on the remaining charges. He pleaded no contest to burglary and gang charges before retrial in exchange for prosecutors dismissing four other charges.

The fourth defendant, Eric Grijalva, pleaded no contest to robbery and assault charges.

Ribeiro received a six-year prison term, and Grijalva will receive a 15-year term, prosecutors said.