Two men found guilty in 2018 gang-related shooting at Arvin corral

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were convicted earlier this week in connection with a 2018 gang-related shooting at a corral in Arvin.

The Kern County District Attorney’s Office said a jury found Daniel Ulloa guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter, assault with a firearm and gang participation, with enhancements of discharging a firearm, great bodily injury and committing the crimes in association with a criminal street gang.

Ulloa’s conviction for attempted voluntary manslaughter was a lesser included offense to attempted murder, for which he was found not guilty, according to the DA’s Office.

The jury found co-defendant Ricardo Villasenor guilty of three counts of felony false imprisonment and gang participation, with enhancements for false imprisonment charges as well as possessing a firearm during the commission of a crime for a gang.

On July 26, 2018, the Arvin Police Department responded to a call for an assault with a firearm at a location on Fallbrook Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers later learned that Arvina gang members were at the corrals when an argument broke out. The DA’s Office said Ulloa punched one of the victims in the face and then fled. While he was gone, Villasenor was on the phone with Ulloa and falsely imprisoned three victims until he returned.

The DA’s Office said Villasenor was in possession of a firearm and blocked the only exit so the victims could not leave. Ulloa returned with a third Arvina gang member, Loreto Mosqueda. Upon his return, Ulloa pointed and said “that’s him!,” directing Mosqueda to physically attack one of the victims.

During the altercation, the DA’s Office said Ulloa pulled out a firearm and fired two shots, one of which hit a victim in the left upper thigh. Both defendants then fled the scene.

Villasenor was contacted by police a few hours later, according to the DA’s Office. His vehicle was searched and a loaded firearm was located.

Ulloa and Villasenor are set to be sentenced in Kern County Superior Court on May 20. Ulloa is facing a maximum sentence of 19 years in prison while Villasenor is up to 20 years and eight months in prison.