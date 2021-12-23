Two men charged in deadly May shooting were caught on surveillance footage: reports

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspects charged with murder in the shooting of a man in a Bakersfield alley were caught on surveillance video, according to court filings.

Aron Flores Jr. and Arthur Amire Flores arrived at the alleyway in the 500 block of Acacia Avenue shortly before the deadly May 13 shooting, sheriff’s investigators say in reports filed in Superior Court.

The two got on a rooftop and looked around, then got down before a white van entered the alley around 8:30 a.m., documents said.

Aron Flores Jr. approaches the van in a Chevy Malibu, documents said the footage shows. He gets out of the car and shots are heard.

“Screaming is heard and Aron Flores Jr. gets in the gray Chevrolet Malibu and yells, ‘get the blower’ and one more shot is heard,” an investigator wrote.

When deputies arrived, Tyler William Russell, 24, was found in the alley and pronounced dead at the scene.

It appears neither Aron nor Arthur Flores have been found. They’re not listed in custody and sheriff’s spokeswoman Danielle Kernkamp said Thursday there were no updates in the case.

Aron and Arthur Flores were charged in June with first-degree murder, attempted murder and assault with a firearm on a person.

An investigator wrote in the heavily-redacted reports that the father of Aron Flores Jr. — who had also fled — called him in June and tried to take the blame for the shooting.

A black Ford sedan with two people inside arrived in the alley about an hour before the shooting and a woman got out, the filings say. She confronted another woman and they shoved each other.

Aron Flores Sr. comes out of a nearby home and tells the woman and other person in the sedan to leave, according to a description of the footage in the documents.

“Come next time, I’m going to tell my son,” he says according to the documents.

Someone tells Flores Sr. that they’re going to return. About 50 minutes later, the white van arrived and the shooting occurred.

Another man was also hit in the shooting but survived, the filings say.