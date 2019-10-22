Two men charged in connection with 4-month-old’s death had multiple drugs in their system: report

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed charges against two men who are alleged to have had multiple drugs in their system as they watched over twin 4-month-old boys, one who died and another who suffered injuries in September of last year.

Brandon Little, 24, and Jamie Aguero, 26, are each charged with two counts of willful cruelty to a child. They’re scheduled to be formally arraigned this afternoon.

According to a probable cause declaration filed in the case, the two men were responsible for the care of Landon Helmick and his twin brother on Sept. 30, 2018.

Landon was found not breathing at about 10:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of South J Street and was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy determined the child died from smothering and his death was a homicide. His brother suffered bruising to his face and broken blood vessels in his eyes, according to the declaration.

The document says Little admitted to drinking alcohol and using cocaine and marijuana while caring for the children. A urine test for Aguero showed he tested positive for amphetamines, cocaine and cannabinoids, according to the declaration.

Charges were filed against the men on Friday.