BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Delano Police Department arrested two men on suspicion of suspected methamphetamine sales in two separate traffic stops on Aug. 11 at approximately 3 p.m., according to the department.

The two men suspected are Miguel Ontiveros Somera, 36, and Miguel Oropeza Quiroz, 32, according to the department. Both men were arrested and charged on suspicion of felony narcotic sales.

The police department seized approximately 65 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, according to the department. This is the largest seizure of illegal drugs by the department to date.