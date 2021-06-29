Two men arrested in Ridgecrest after found in vehicle that was stolen in Bakersfield

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested in Ridgecrest last week after allegedly being found in a vehicle that had been stolen in Bakersfield.

The Ridgecrest Police Department said that on Thursday at around 7:15 p.m., an officer located a stolen vehicle parked in the 500 block of S. Sanders Street. The officer, along with a detective, conducted surveillance on the vehicle for a short time until two people entered the vehicle and began driving it. 

The department said the officer and detective conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Bodfish resident Robert Ochoa, was allegedly found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia. 

The passenger — fellow 28-year-old Bodfish resident Emmitt Witzig — was allegedly found to be in possession of burglary tools and was on parole for a prior vehicle theft, according to RPD.

Through the investigation, the department said it was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen several days prior out of the Bakersfield area.

