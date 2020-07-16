Two men arrested in attempted theft of $200,000 worth of pistachios

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men used false identities on Wednesday to try to persuade employees of a local pistachio and almond distribution center to load $200,000 worth of pistachios into a big rig, sheriff’s officials said.

Arman Karapetyan, 32, of Van Nuys and Manuk Aghajanyan, 30, of Glendale were later found on Interstate 5 fleeing the area in the big rig, deputies said. Investigators determined the trailer was stolen and that Karapetyan and Aghajanyan tried to falsify their identity and employer in order to get the pistachios.

The two have been booked on suspicion of grand theft cargo and possession of a stolen vehicle, deputies said.

