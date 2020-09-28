Two men arrested for illegal firearm possession after leading officers on pursuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested early this morning after leading police on a pursuit following an attempted traffic stop.

The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:50 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Pacific Street and Haley Street. Officers were patrolling the area in an attempt to dissuade gang violence, according to the department.

BPD said the vehicle failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit. Eventually, the driver exited the vehicle and ran into an apartment, where officers were able to detain the driver, identified as 26-year-old Greg Reynoso.

Another person involved in the incident, 24-year-old Alexander Madera, was also arrested. The department said officers found a loaded short-barreled shotgun and methamphetamine in the apartment.

Reynoso were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of illegal firearm possession, evading police, hit and run, driving under a suspended or revoked license and being in a criminal street gang.

Madera was arrested on suspicion of illegal firearm and ammunition possession, drug possession and being in a street gang.