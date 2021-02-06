Two men arrested after unregistered firearms, six pounds of meth found during probation search

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Thursday after drugs and unregistered firearms were found during a probation search.

The Kern County Probation Department said officers with its AB 109 Division conducted a probation check on a residence in the 1000 block of Pacheco Road. During a search, officers found four unregistered firearms, numerous rounds of ammunition and six pounds of methamphetamine.

One of the recovered firearms had been reported stolen, according to the department.

Eliu Cantu, 40, and 27-year-old Timothy Grisso were arrested on suspicion of several weapons and drug-related offenses. Cantu was also arrested for having active felony warrants.