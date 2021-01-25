Two men arrested after deputies find large amount of drugs, stolen firearms

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Friday after a large amount of drugs, stolen firearms and more were found by deputies.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5:30 p.m., deputies found and arrested Jeremy Johnston in the 2400 Block of Ashby Street. The department said Johnston had an active warrant for a home invasion robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.



Deputies searched Johnston and found a 9mm handgun on him, which had been reported stolen, according to KCSO. Deputies also found a large amount of drugs inside a backpack that he was in possession of.

The department said the contents included half a pound of suspected methamphetamine, 1.23 ounces of heroin, 150 oxycodone pills and 7.5 grams of cocaine base.

KCSO said deputies searched Johnston’s residence and found about 300 rounds of ammunition with extended magazines, explosives materials and more than $1,300 in U.S. currency.



Deputies also arrested Earl Fordyce after he fled from the residence and hid in a neighbor’s yard, according to the department. Deputies searched Fordyce and found a .40-caliber handgun on him. The department said a record check of the firearm revealed it had been reported stolen out of the city of Odessa in Texas.

KCSO said Fordyce was also in possession of a large amount of drugs, including about 3.35 ounces of meth, 31.2 grams of black heroin, 9.12 grams of powdered heroin and a digital scale. The department said Fordyce is a convicted felon and has a pending case for drug sales.



Fordyce and Johnson were both booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of being felons in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sale, resisting arrest and for other offenses.