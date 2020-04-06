Two males stole items from Rite Aid storage room, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking the public’s help identifying two males who entered a Rite Aid in south Bakersfield, went to the back storage room and stole containers of items.

The theft happened Feb. 2 at the Rite Aid at 3225 Panama Lane, police said.

Both males are described as white and in their mid-20s. One is about 5-foot-8, thin build and wore a dark blue jacket, dark pants and red shoes with white soles.

The other male wore a black and tan hat, green sweatshirt, gray pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding their identity is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111 or Detective Ryan Clark at 326-3858.