Two KCSO employees placed on leave in connection with sex assault investigation into deputy: sheriff’s officials

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two employees of the Sheriff’s Office have been placed on administrative leave in connection with the case of a deputy who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in Rosamond, officials confirmed Friday.

The two employees, who were not identified by name, were placed on leave in connection with the ongoing investigation into Deputy Michael Everett Clark, sheriff’s spokeswoman Angela Monroe said.

Clark is accused of sexually assaulting a woman who accepted a ride home in his patrol vehicle. He was arrested Oct. 18, has bailed out of jail and has not yet been charged.

Clark has been employed with the Sheriff’s Office for 2 1/2 years and been assigned to the Rosamond substation since November 2018.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.

