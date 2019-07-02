Two juveniles arrested after carjacking on Monday

Two juveniles were arrested in connection with a carjacking on Monday.

Around 9:35 a.m. Bakersfield Police Officers were call to 3220 Stine road for a carjacking that just happened in the parking lot at that location. The victim told officers that a man robbed him of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police located the stolen vehicle in the 100 block of Bryant Street and detained two juvenile subjects who were attempting to drive away in the stolen vehicle. A .40 caliber handgun was located inside of the vehicle. One of the juveniles was positively identified as the suspect who committed the carjacking, according to police.

One juvenile was arrested for carjacking, possession of a stolen vehicle and weapons violations, while the other juvenile inside the vehicle was arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle and weapon violations, according to police. Both juveniles were taken and booked into juvenile hall.

A search warrant was executed at a residence on Bryant street in relation to the investigation. During the search police found two assault rifles and a handgun which had been reported stolen.

Officers then arrested Alfonso Gomez, 19, who was present at the residence. Gomez was arrested and booked into the Kern County jail for several weapon related charges and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.