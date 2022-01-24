Two juveniles arrested for breaking into Wingland Elementary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two juveniles were arrested at an Oildale elementary school after a SWAT standoff late Sunday night, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:35 p.m. the sheriff’s office was called out to Wingland Elementary School in Oildale for reports of a break-in, according to KCSO. When deputies arrived they set up a perimeter around the school and saw that two male suspects were inside the front office and noticed at least one was armed with a gun.

At that time deputies attempted to get the suspects to exit the building by requesting the suspects to come out over the loudspeaker, according to the sheriff’s office. A SWAT callout was initiated when the suspects refused to comply with the deputies’ commands.

Around 12:23 a.m. the suspects came out of the elementary school unarmed and were taken into custody, according to KCSO. Both suspects were arrested and booked in juvenile hall for conspiracy, resisting arrest, burglary, and vandalism.

Later deputies searched the front office of the elementary school and found two semi-automatic style BB guns, according to the sheriff’s department.

If you have information regarding this incident, call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110.