Two inmates accused in stabbing death of inmate at Susanville prison

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — Two inmates stabbed a third inmate to death Tuesday morning at the California Correctional Center, according to prison officials.

Just before 10:30 a.m., Luis Ortega and Vincent Martinez attacked Richard Leyva on the yard at Facility C of the prison, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Ortega and Martinez ignored officers’ commands to stop, CDCR said. Officers then used pepper spray and two pepper spray “blast grenades” to end the attack and restrain the two men.

Two inmate-manufactured weapons were recovered, according to CDCR.

Leyva suffered multiple stab wounds and was airlifted to a local hospital. He was pronounced dead at 11:06 a.m., according to CDCR.

An investigation is ongoing, and Ortega and Martinez have been rehoused in an area separate from the main prison population.

Ortega, 36, was admitted to CDCR from Stanislaus County in March 2018 with a life-with-parole sentence for second-degree murder. Martinez, 37, was admitted from Kings County in September 2014 to serve a sentence of 22 years and four months for attempted second-degree murder, among other crimes.

Leyva was admitted to CDCR from Monterey County in September 2011 to serve a 14-year term for assault with a firearm, according to prison officials. He was also convicted in Lassen County in 2019 and given an eight-year sentence for an assault that occurred while he was imprisoned.