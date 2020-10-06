Two injured in shooting at MLK Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were injured in a shooting at MLK Park this morning.

The department said at 6:49 a.m., it received a ShotSpotter activation in the area of the park, located at 1000 S. Owens St. When officers arrived, they found two victims. One of them had minor injuries and the other had moderate to major injuries.

The suspect has been described as a Hispanic man in his 20s. The shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call BPD at 661-327-7111.