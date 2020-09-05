Two incidents of sexual battery may be related, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two incidents of sexual battery against female joggers this week and another incident where a man pounded on the front doors of homes in the same area may be related, police said.

Around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, a man described as white or Hispanic and between 20 to 40 years old committed an act of sexual battery against a jogger on Old River Road near Campus Park Drive then ran away, police said. He was described as 5-foot-10, medium build and wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, tan shorts, black shoes and a black face mask.

Then Friday at about 5:55 a.m. a juvenile jogger reported she was sexually battered by a white man described as between 30 to 40 years old, 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 10 inches tall, 170 to 190 pounds, light brown hair, balding, fair complexion and wearing a red shirt, black shorts and a black face mask. She told police the incident happened on Windermere Street near White Lane. The man ran away after the juvenile was helped by another jogger.

The earliest incident happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday when police received a call of a white man described as about 50 years old banging on doors in the area of Prairie Stone Place and Evening Star Way, according to police.

“Based upon facts known to investigators and the locations of the offenses, these events are being investigated as possibly related,” a Bakersfield Police Department release said.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.