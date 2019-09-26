Two identified in strong-arm robbery at Best Buy

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two people have been identified in a strong-arm robbery that occurred last month at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway.

A man involved in the robbery has been identified as Matthew Torres, 24, and is currently in custody on separate firearm and theft-related charges, according to police.

The woman who police say took part in the Aug. 20 robbery is Maricela Ramirez, 34. Her whereabouts are unknown.

She’s described as 5-foot-5, 145 pounds with collar-length blonde hair shaved on the left side.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.