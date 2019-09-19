Two gang members convicted of murder in shooting outside Internet casino

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County jury convicted two men of murder and other charges in the shooting of a man outside an Internet casino.

Jurors on Wednesday found Victor Nunez, 23, and Fernando Rojas, 36, guilty of first-degree murder and gang charges in the killing of Brandon Ellington, 26.

The shooting occurred early Feb. 3, 2018, outside an Internet casino in the 5600 block of South Union Avenue.

According to investigators, Ellington was assaulted and chased by a group that included Nunez and Rojas. After Ellington ran away, Rojas and Nunez got into a car and followed him.

Rojas stopped the car near Ellington. Nunez then got out of the vehicle, ran after Ellington and shot him five times, according to investigators.

Rojas and Nunez are members of the Varrio Chicos Lamont gang, prosecutors said.

“Gang violence accounts for a majority of Kern County’s homicides,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release issued after the convictions. “We will not tolerate violence on our streets and will continue our efforts to prosecute our community’s most violent offenders and drive down violent crime rates.”

Both men face life in prison without the possibility of parole at their Oct. 15 sentencing hearing.