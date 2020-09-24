Three gang members arrested on gun and drug charges, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three gang members were arrested in separate incidents Wednesday on gun and drug charges, police said.

Gregory Allen, 20, was found in possession of a loaded gun and cocaine base during a parole search around 8 p.m. on Wallace Street, south of California Avenue and west of Union Avenue, police said. Later Wednesday, Rocky Hernandez, 44, was found with a loaded firearm and methamphetamine during a traffic stop in East Bakersfield, according to police.

And at 9:09 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in northeast Bakersfield occupied by 22-year-old Jose Viera, police said. They found nearly 80 grams of cocaine and a loaded gun in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.