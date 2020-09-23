Two gang members arrested on gun charges in separate parole searches

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two gang members were arrested on gun charges in separate parole searches conducted this week, police said.

Anthony Dabbs, 32, was found in possession of a loaded firearm and cocaine base following a search Tuesday on Marriot Drive, south of Rosedale Highway and west of Highway 99, according to police. He was booked on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, gang member in possession of a firearm and possession of cocaine base for sales.

Early Wednesday, a search warrant served on Isla Verde Street at West Columbus Street led to the arrest of Jaques Ramey Jr., 28, police said. He was found in possession of a loaded gun, and booked on charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of an unregistered firearm and gang member in possession of a firearm.

Police said these investigations are part of ongoing efforts to disrupt gang activity and gang-related violence affecting the community. Anyone with information regarding these investigations is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.