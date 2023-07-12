BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two gang members have been arrested for four alleged armed robberies committed on April 13, according to Tulare County officials.

The robberies happened between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in Richgrove, McFarland, Delano, and Earlimart. According to TCSO, two suspects in a white GMC truck drove up to people who were walking and held them up at gunpoint, confiscating their wallets and cell phones.

Detectives were able to identify gang members Jarell Agbalog, 20, and Saul Ochoa, 20, both of Delano, as the two suspects allegedly responsible for the crimes.

Ochoa was arrested on July 3 and Agbalog was arrested on July 11. Both were found in Delano at the time of the arrests.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact General Investigations Sergeant Daniel Balderas or Detective Corey Sailer at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218, or anonymously through the Sheriff’s TipNow Program at 559-725-4194 or tcso@tipnow.com.