Two felonies filed against McFarland teacher accused of having sex with student

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors on Monday filed two felony charges against a McFarland High School teacher accused of having sex with a student.

Elvia Gonzalez is charged with unlawful sexual intercourse and contacting a minor with the intent to commit a sexual offense, according to court documents.

A court date has not been scheduled.

McFarland police say Gonzalez was arrested around 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12 after the school district reported a student showed the McFarland High principal inappropriate content Gonzalez sent him on his cell phone. 

Gonzalez has been placed on administrative leave.

