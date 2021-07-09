Two Delano men charged in federal court with distributing meth, fentanyl

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Two Delano men were charged on Thursday with distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl.

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against 27-year-old Jesus Manuel Morfin Villa, charging him with distribution of meth and fentanyl, and charging 41-year-old Omar Vayas Duran with distribution of fentanyl.

They were also both charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth and fentanyl, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, Villa distributed meth on one occasion, distributed fentanyl with Duran on another occasion and distributed both of the drugs on yet another occasion.

If convicted, Villa and Duran face a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine.