Two correctional officers attacked at prison health care facility in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KGET) — An inmate attacked and injured two correctional officers Friday at a prison health care facility in an incident being investigated as attempted homicide, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Francisco Gutierrez Jr., 31, used an inmate-manufactured weapon to attack the officers at about 12:40 p.m. in a housing unit on Facility C at California Health Care Facility, according to CDCR. Both officers suffered cuts. They were treated and released.

Gutierrez received minor injuries and was being transferred to another prison where he’ll be housed in single-cell confinement, CDCR said.

CDCR received Gutierrez from Los Angeles County in September 2013 to serve a sentence of life with the possibility of parole for first-degree murder and other crimes. He received an additional four-year term in July 2018 for possession/manufacture of a deadly weapon by a prisoner, officials said.