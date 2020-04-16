Two cited for stealing from Rite Aid store in Wasco

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) – Two people were cited in Delano on Wednesday in connection with a shoplifting incident at a Rite Aid store.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, staff from the Rite Aid located at 2501 Highway 46 in Wasco reported that an unknown suspect fled the store with a shopping cart full of merchandise without paying for the items.

The clerk provided a license plate number for the suspect vehicle. The registered owner for the vehicle resided in Delano, the department said.

Deputies waited at the location and the suspect vehicle arrived a short time after the theft, KCSO said. It was occupied by 24-year-old Eduardo Arambula Martinez and 40-year-old Angelica Aguilar.

During a search of the vehicle, the department said the stolen items from the theft at the Rite Aid were located. Martinez and Aguilar were cited and released for shoplifting, conspiracy and looting.