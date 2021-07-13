Two charged in deadly alleged street racing crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been charged in connection with a fatal alleged street racing crash in March in which vehicles reached speeds of more than 100 mph, police said.

Javontae Murphy, 23, is charged with second-degree murder, hit and run resulting in death, assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence. Devin Rufus, 22, is charged with accessory to hit and run.

Police said three vehicles raced along Panama Lane early March 17 at such high speeds they became airborne at the intersection with Stine Road.

Upon landing, one vehicle collided with a vehicle not involved in the race and rolled over, hitting trees, police said. The driver, Antwon Washington, 29, was thrown and died at the scene.

Another vehicle hit the center median and the driver and a passenger suffered minor injuries, police said. The third vehicle did not crash.

Murphy is due in court this afternoon, and Rufus is scheduled to be formally arraigned next month.