Two Bakersfield residents steal approx. $1.7k worth of merchandise in Porterville: Police

Desiree Cantu, 32, and Aaron Terronez, 38, of Bakersfield (Courtesy of the Porterville Police Department)

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two Bakersfield residents were arrested in Porterville Wednesday after stealing approximately $1,700 worth of stolen merchandise, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of West Henderson Avenue at 6:13 p.m. regarding a theft that just occurred, Lt. Richard Standridge said. Officers found the suspect vehicle in the area of Jaye Street and Vandalia Avenue and conducted a traffic stop.

Police said the occupants in the vehicle were identified as Desiree Cantu, 32, and Aaron Terronez, 38, as the individuals that committed the theft.

Officers searched the vehicle and found approximately $1,700 worth of stolen merchandise, drug paraphernalia and a small quantity of methamphetamine, Standridge said.

The recovered merchandise was released to the rightful owner.

Police found that Cantu and Terronez were Bakersfield residents and conspired to come to Porterville for the purpose of committing the theft.

All suspects were taken into without incident and booked at the Tulare County Sheriff’s South County Detention Center.

Cantu was booked on charges of grand theft, conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, Standridge said. Cantu is being held on $35,000 bail.

Police said Terronez was booked on charges of grand theft, conspiracy and being held on $25,000 bail.