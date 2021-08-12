Two Bakersfield men charged in federal court for unlawful possession of firearms

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Two Bakersfield men were charged today by a federal grand jury with being felons in possession of firearms, Acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.

According to court documents, 25-year-old Duwayne Payton is a member of the East Side Crips criminal street gang in Bakersfield. On March 11, he was found with a stolen Glock 9mm handgun in his residence, which is illegal because of his prior felony convictions.

In a separate case on July 8, 45-year-old Sabino Ramos was driving in Bakersfield when police officers attempted to stop him in order to serve an arrest warrant for probation violations. Court documents say Ramos led officers on a high-speed chase before losing control of his vehicle while exiting Highway 99 at Ming Avenue.

Ramos then ran from pursuing officers but was eventually subdued. He was found to be in possession of two handguns and about 30 rounds of ammunition. Due to prior felony convictions, Ramos is not legally allowed to possess firearms or ammunition.

If convicted, the defendants each face a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.