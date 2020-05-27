Two arrested, two at large in Delano home invasion robbery

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspects have been arrested and two others remain at large in connection with a home invasion robbery that occurred last week, Delano police said.

Cesar Lopez, 18, of Visalia and a 15-year-old girl were arrested at separate locations Friday after being identified as suspects in the May 20 armed robbery on El Camino Drive, police said. The girl was in possession of items stolen during the robbery.

Lopez was taken into custody at a residence in Tulare with the assistance of the Tulare Police Department SWAT team, according to police. More stolen items were found at the residence, as well as the vehicle used in the robbery.

Police said a third suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Hugo Arevalo of Tulare. He’s considered armed and dangerous.

The fourth suspect has yet to be identified and is described as a man in his late teens to early 20s, about 135 pounds and 5-foot-6 with long or shaggy black or dark brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Arevalo is asked to call 911 or their local police department. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the fourth suspect is asked to call the Delano Police Department Tip Line at 661-721-3369.