Two arrested over illegal firearm after evading police

BAKESFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested early Friday morning for illegal possession of a firearm and gang participating after leading police on a brief pursuit.

Bakersfield Police Department said that around 12:07 a.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 1000 block of South Robinson Street. The vehicle failed to yield and led officers on a vehicle pursuit, according to the department. BPD said a loaded firearm was thrown from the vehicle during the chase.

The two occupants of the vehicle, identified as Jordan Collier, 28, and Deandre Miles, 25, then ran away before being taken into custody. They were arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for charges related to illegally possessed firearm, gang participation and evading.