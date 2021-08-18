Two arrested on suspicion of human trafficking: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been arrested in separate alleged incidents of human trafficking this month, police said.

Antonio Videau, 32, of San Francisco was arrested Tuesday after an investigation involving a woman who is currently in Bakersfield, police said.

On Aug. 4, detectives contacted a juvenile victim of human trafficking and arrested Anthony Ford, 30, of Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

Both Videau and Ford were arrested on suspicion of pimping, pandering and human trafficking.

Anyone with information regarding these investigation is asked to call Detective Montgomery at 661-326-3870 or the BPD at 661-327-7111.