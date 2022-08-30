BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office would not comment today, but deputies have arrested two people on charges of murder, arson and conspiracy.

The suspects live less than 30 minutes from where human remains were found August 15th on Backus Road, in rural Kern County between Rosamond and Mojave.

The sheriff’s office has refused to identify the remains.

But a Facebook group dedicated to a missing woman said she died about that time … and her car was found burned in Inglewood.

The missing woman is 27-year-old Ronetta Martin of Lancaster.

The suspects are 26-year-old Jaquan Eugene Davenport and 18-year-old Antone Unique James.

Davenport has a listed address in California City and James has a listed address in Lancaster, according to inmate records.