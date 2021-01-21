Two arrested on human trafficking charges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested two people earlier this week on suspicion of human trafficking.

Melton Smith, 31, of Bakersfield, and Aleaha Wheeler, 22, of Lompoc, were arrested Tuesday on human trafficking charges as well as pimping of a minor, sexual assault of a minor, false imprisonment and conspiracy, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police said the victim, 17, has been reunited with family.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective J. Montgomery at 661-326-3870 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111. The public is asked to report suspected human trafficking to law enforcement.