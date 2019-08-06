Two arrested on forgery charges

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies arrested two people Sunday after locating forged checks inside their vehicle, as well as identification and Social Security cards not belonging to them.

Raymond Ernest Pruitt, 33, of Hanford and Shandra Smith, 36, of Visalia were booked on charges including forgery and possession of 10 or more personal documents with the intent to defraud, according to sheriff’s officials.

The two were in a vehicle illegally parked in the fire lane at the Walmart at 401 N. Central Ave., officials said. Deputies contacted the driver, Pruitt, and found he had two felony warrants for his arrest. Smith had a felony warrant out for her arrest, too.

They were taken into custody, and deputies searched the vehicle and found several personal and business checks, Social Security cards and identification cards not belonging to either Pruitt or Smith, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.