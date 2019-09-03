Two arrested on drug charges and possession of counterfeit money

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies found methamphetamine and $24,500 in counterfeit money upon searching a Wasco residence following a two-week investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.

Javier Medina, 48, and Victoria Sidhu, 26, were arrested on drug charges and possession of counterfeit currency following Monday’s search of the residence in the 800 block of D Street, a Sheriff’s Office release said.

Deputies found 27 grams of meth, packaging for drug sales and counterfeit money in $100 bills, according to the release.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.