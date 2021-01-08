Two arrested on drug and gun charges in Lake Isabella

LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested in Lake Isabella on gun and drug charges following a traffic stop, deputies said.

Jacob Smith, 21, of Wofford Heights and Shambreann Carr, 18, of Taft were stopped by a deputy Tuesday as they drove along Lake Isabella Boulevard, according to sheriff’s officials. The deputy searched the vehicle and found five pounds of processed marijuana, Xanax pills, 86 grams of concentrated cannabis and seven grams of fentanyl.

The deputy also found a stolen gun and several rounds of ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office. Smith and Carr were arrested and booked into jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.