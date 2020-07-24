Two arrested for attempted robbery of Kohl’s store after leading police on vehicle and foot pursuit: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men tried to rob a Kohl’s store on Rosedale Highway with an imitation firearm before leading officers on a vehicle and foot pursuit, according to police.

Officers took David Terrill, 40, and Gary Mills, 28, into custody Thursday on charges of attempted robbery, resisting arrest and chase-related offenses. The imitation gun was located in the vehicle the suspects were in.

Police said reports came in at 5:16 p.m. of a man entering the store with a firearm. As officers arrived, two men fled the business, entered a vehicle and traveled east in the westbound lanes of Rosedale Highway.

Officers chased the vehicle to the 6200 block of Victor Street, where it hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle, police said. The suspects ran from the crash and were caught shortly afterward.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.