Two arrested in Wasco on child endangerment, drug charges

Crime Watch
Posted: / Updated:

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested Sunday night after deputies found them traveling with two children — and 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

Juan Bello, 36, and Norma Najera, 32, were stopped in a vehicle at Highway 46 and Maple Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials.

In addition to the suspected meth in the vehicle, deputies served a search warrant at the apartment of Bello and Najera and found another 2 pounds of suspected meth, a gram of suspected cocaine, 11 pounds of processed marijuana, four handguns, a rifle and $6,700 in cash, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies arrested Bello and Najera on multiple drug charges and child endangerment, officials said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News