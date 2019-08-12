Two arrested in Wasco on child endangerment, drug charges

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested Sunday night after deputies found them traveling with two children — and 2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.

Juan Bello, 36, and Norma Najera, 32, were stopped in a vehicle at Highway 46 and Maple Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials.

In addition to the suspected meth in the vehicle, deputies served a search warrant at the apartment of Bello and Najera and found another 2 pounds of suspected meth, a gram of suspected cocaine, 11 pounds of processed marijuana, four handguns, a rifle and $6,700 in cash, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies arrested Bello and Najera on multiple drug charges and child endangerment, officials said.