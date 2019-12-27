Two arrested in Wasco burglary

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two suspected burglars have been arrested, one who is believed to have taken part in multiple thefts.

At about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to a report of a theft in progress in the 1700 block of Highway 46. Two men left on bicycles before they arrived.

Deputies searched the area and found Eduardo Saucedo, 29, and determined he was one of the burglars, according to a Sheriff’s Office release. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted burglary, vandalism, conspiracy, petty theft and three arrest warrants.

The following day, deputies dispatched to a burglary alarm in the 1200 block of Poplar Avenue arrested Joaquin Sanchez, 33, and also identified him as the second suspect in the Highway 46 burglary, officials said.

Sanchez was arrested on suspicion of burglary in both cases, vandalism, conspiracy and petty theft.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.