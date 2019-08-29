Two arrested in Wasco after narcotics investigation

A search warrant led to two arrests in a narcotics investigation in Wasco on Wednesday.

After weeks of an investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Angelo Cipeda, 24 and his wife Alma Cipeda, 24, after executing a search warrant in the 1900 block of Fern Tree Close in Wasco. Deputies found 35 individual packages of cocaine, weighing a total of 21 grams, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Along with the cocaine, two illegal rifles in the state of California were found, officials said. One rifle had a bump stock, which would allow a person to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger with great accuracy.

Angelo and Alma were arrested for possessing illegal weapons, possessing cocaine with intent to sell, keeping a residence for narcotics sales, willful cruelty to a child and conspiracy. Two juveniles were located and were placed in protective custody by Child Protective Services.