Two arrested in Wasco after being found in stolen vehicle

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — Two men were arrested on Wasco on Monday after they were found in possession of a stolen vehicle and other property.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 5 p.m., deputies located a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of 12th Street. Deputies detained the occupants, identified as 29-year-old Brycen Dugan and 22-year-old Carlos Guizar.

The department said deputies also found stolen property inside the vehicle, which led deputies to a motel room in the 1100 block of Highway 46. Additional stolen property was found in the room.

Dugan was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, burglary, two counts of grand theft, conspiracy as well as for possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.

Guizar was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a stolen vehicle, grand theft, conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles.