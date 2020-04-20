Two arrested in Tehachapi after drugs found during traffic stop

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Two people were arrested on Sunday after deputies found a bag of meth in a vehicle during a traffic stop.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 9 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop in the 14000 block of Tehachapi Blvd. on a silver-colored Saturn station wagon for a vehicle code violation. During the stop, deputies saw that the front passenger was attempting to conceal a large clear bag of suspected methamphetamine in his hands.

The department said the total weight of the suspected drugs was about eight ounces. The driver, 51-year-old Kathryn Sadler, and the passenger, 40-year-old Bobby Finklea, were both arrested for drug possession and related offenses and were booked into the Kern County Jail.