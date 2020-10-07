Two arrested in Tehachapi after 34 grams of meth, stolen vehicle found

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Two Rosamond residents were arrested on Tuesday after officers found more than 30 grams of methamphetamine and a stolen vehicle.

The Tehachapi Police Department said at around 2 a.m., an officer saw a suspicious vehicle heading northbound on Tehachapi Willow Springs Road from the area of Highline Road. The officer pulled behind the vehicle and conducted a record check of the license plate.

The department said the search showed that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Long Beach. The officer called in additional patrol units to the area and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the 2000 block of East Tehachapi Boulevard.

TPD said the officers detained the driver, identified as 49-year-old Anthony Dolor, as well as 42-year-old Laura Cooper. Officers searched Dolor and found a large amount of meth in his pocket as well as a shaved key, which are used in vehicle thefts, according to the department.

During a search of the vehicle, TPD said officers found several loaded syringes, narcotics pipes, ammunition and additional baggies of meth. Officers seized a total of around 34.5 grams of methamphetamine, the department said.

Dolor was found to be a previously convicted felon and had several outstanding warrants for his arrest, according to TPD.

He was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale, transporting a controlled substance, vehicle theft, possessing a stolen vehicle, being a prohibited person in possession of ammunition, and possessing burglary tools.

The department said Cooper was also found to have an outstanding warrant for her arrest. She was booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of vehicle theft and possession of a stolen vehicle.