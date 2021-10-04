Two arrested in Jewett Avenue shooting death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men have been arrested in connection with last week’s deadly shooting in north Bakersfield, police said.

Emil Alvary, 38, and Angelo Rodriguez, 24, were arrested Friday in the shooting death of 45-year-old Eddie Raymond Bustamente Sr., according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.

Alvary and Rodriguez were held without bail on suspicion of murder and conspiracy and were scheduled to be formally arraigned Tuesday, according to inmate records.

Police were called to the 3500 block of Jewett Avenue the night of Sept. 27 to a report of a shooting. Bustamante was declared dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.